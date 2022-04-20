Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a defeat in Game 1 of the playoffs series against Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks will seek to script a crucial turnaround as both the teams will face each other in Game 2 on April 20.

For Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson turned out to be the highest scorer in the first match scoring 27 points. Jimmy Butler chipped in with 21 points. For Hawks, Danilo Gallinari appeared as the highest scorer after bagging 17 points in the match.

Trae Young’s performance can be a major concern for the Hawks as he only managed to score eight points against Miami Heat. Young will have to produce a better show in Game 2 in order to earn advantage for his side.

In Game 1, the Atlanta Hawks guard was thwarted successfully by the Miami players. Miami will probably opt for the same strategy this time to clinch another vital victory at home.

When is the NBA 2021-22 match between Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks?

The NBA 2021-22 match between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will take place on April 20, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA 2021-22 match between Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) be played?

The match between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will be played at the FTX Arena in Miami.

What time will the NBA 2021-22 match Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks begin?

The match between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) match?

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) match?

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) Possible Staring XI:

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Trae Young G- Kevin Huerter F- De’Andre Hunter F- Danilo Galinari C- Onyeka Okongwu

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Kyle Lowry G- Max Struss F- Jimmy Buttler F- PJ Tucker C- Bam Adebayo

