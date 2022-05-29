Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Conference Finals live Coverage on Live TV Online

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be desperate to win the Game 7 of the NBA Conference finals and qualify for the NBA finals. The series between Heat and Celtics is currently tied at 3-3. The seventh and final game of the series between Heat and Celtics is slated to be played at the FTX Arena, in Miami.

In the sixth game, Heat claimed a 103-111 win against Celtics to level the series. For Heat, their forward Jimmy Buttler appeared as the highest scorer of the match after registering 47 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have qualified for the NBA Finals for the sixth time in last eight seasons after defeating Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Ahead of Monday’s (May 30) NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on May 30, Monday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played at the FTX Arena, in Miami.

What time will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting XI:

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Kyle Lowry, G- Max Strus

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.