Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Conference Finals live Coverage on Live TV Online

After winning the Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Miami Heat will take on Boston Celtics in the second match on Friday (May 20). Like the first one, this encounter will also take place at the FTX Arena in Miami.

In the first game, Heat secured a convincing 118-107 victory against Celtics. Jimmy Butler was at his very best as the 32-year-old forward turned out to be the highest scorer against Celtics. Butler scored 41 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Ahead of Friday’s (May 20) NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on May 20, Friday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played at the FTX Arena in Miami.

What time will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Advertisement

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting XI:

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- PJ Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Gabe Vincent, G- Max Strus

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Grant Williams, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Derrick White

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.