Michael Phelps Turns 37: A Look at the Historic Career of Legendary Swimmer

American legend Michael Phelps is not just the greatest swimmer of all time but also the most decorated athlete in the history of the Olympic Games, with 28 medals in his kitty from five Summer Games. Phelps stunned the World in the 2000 Olympics by qualifying for the Sydney Games at the age of 15. Even though he did not win any medal in his first appearance, his qualification for the Summer Games at the age of 15 was a record in itself.

He then became the youngest male swimmer to get selected in America’s Olympic swim team in 68 years, since Ralph Flanagan in 1932. Phelps finished at the fifth spot in the 200-meter butterfly.

Phelps won numerous records and accolades in his career. However, along with his feat, his career’s longevity makes him the greatest swimmer of any era. Phelps was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland and took swimming at the age of seven. After taking swimming professionally, he swept several awards in numerous competitions in multiple age groups.

Phelps also had the advantage of training under the great Bob Bowman from a very young age. Bowman was the first to see Phelps talent in swimming. Several Olympics Pundits believe Phelps is built for swimming – his large frame, big feet and broad shoulder.

1. Phelps also holds the records for the most number of medals in the history of the Olympics – 28 in five events (From 2000 Olympics to 2016 Rio Games).

2. Phelps also holds the record for the most number of Olympic gold medals – 23. He also has two bronze and three silver medals in his cabinet.

3. Phelps made his first appearance in Olympics in Sydney 2000, where he went modeless.

4. In 2004 Athens Games, he picked six gold medals ((100 m butterfly, 200 m butterfly, 400 m medley, 4×200 m freestyle, 4×100 m medley) and two bronze (200 m freestyle, 4×100 m freestyle).

5. In the 2008 Beijing Olympics Phelps won a record eight gold medals.

Here is the list of events in which Phelps excelled:

i. 200m fly — 1:52.03 WR

ii. 200m free — 1:42.96 WR

iii. 200m IM — 1:54.23 WR

iv. 400m IM — 4:03.84 WR

v. 100m fly – 50.58 OR

vi. 4x100m free relay — 3:08.24 WR (+AR on lead-off)

vii. 4x200m free relay — 6:58.56 WR

viii. 4x100m medley relay — 3: 29.34 WR

6. In the 2012 Olympics, Phelps won four golds (100 m butterfly, 200 m medley, 4×200 m freestyle, 4×100 m medley) and two silver medals (200 m butterfly, 4×100 m freestyle).

7. In his last appearance in the biggest sporting festival – Rio Games – he signed off with five golds (200 m butterfly, 200 m medley, 4×100 m freestyle, 4×200 m freestyle, 4×100 m medley) and one silver medal (100 m butterfly).

