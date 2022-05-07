Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming, NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Match, Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics

Milwaukee and Boston Celtics are set to take on each other in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Earlier, in the first game of the Conference Semifinals , Bucks had secured a thumping 89-101 victory. But Celtics were prompt enough to script a comeback in the Conference Semifinals as they claimed 109-86 victory in the second game. Celtics guard, Jalen Brown (30 points, five rebounds and six assists) had emerged as the highest scorer of the match.

Both the teams will be seeking a victory in the third game of the Conference Semifinals to clinch a vital lead.

Advertisement

Ahead of tomorrow’s NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played?

The NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played at the Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee.

What time will the NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, F- Bobby Portis, C- Brook Lopez, G- Jrue Holiday, G- Wesley Matthews

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Derrick White

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.