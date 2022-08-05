Mirabai Chanu Deserves Thor’s Hammer? Chris Hemsworth Replies

Actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for playing the role of Thor - the God Of Thunder, has lavished huge praise on Indian weightlifter, Olympian Mirabai Chanu. Hemsworth, in his tweet, has regarded Mirabai as a “legend".

Notably, Chanu clinched a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the women’s 49kg category. A social media user had quoted Chanu’s tweet and tagged Hemsworth saying, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer Chris Hemsworth."

Hemsworth promptly responded saying, “She is worthy. Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

The tweet soon went viral on social media as fans and followers appreciated Hemsworth for acknowledging Chanu’s remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here are some reactions to the tweet.

“After seeing your appreciative tweet about Mirabai Chanu, I got happier," wrote one user.

While another expressed his desire to see Hemsworth representing India in the upcoming sports event. “Maybe we can ask you to participate in hammer throw next time for India," read the caption of the post.

“Now that’s a ‘Marvelous’ gesture from an actor of the Marvel Studios of tinsel town to an Indian sportsperson," read another caption.

This person regarded Hemsworth as the best avenger and wrote, “Best Avenger no doubt about it."

“One legend appreciating another legend," read one of the comments.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Chanu had earlier this week successfully lifted 201kg to secure a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. She started with a successful lift of 88 kg at the Snatch event. Later, in the Clean and Jerk category, she lifted 113kg. Chanu’s brilliant show in the Snatch event helped her in scripting a new Commonwealth record.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. The much-awaited film was released on July 7. The Taika Waititi directorial also stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. The film was a sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame.

