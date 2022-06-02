MJF Delivers Scathing Attack on Tony Khan in 'Pipe Bomb' Promo on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, voiced a long and emotional promo about what unfolded during the ‘Double or Nothing" weekend. And while addressing the fans and followers of the game, AJF had vehemently attacked AEW president Tony Khan as well.

Though during his speech, MJF initially talked about his pay-per-view encounter with Wardlow. MJF communicated that he was in deep anguish after the vicious treatment he had to endure during the fixture. But at the same time, MJF feels that it does not matter much as fans and viewers want to hear him speak. The 26-year-old wrestler also emphasized the fact that his speech has a greater significance as multiple executives were present.

Then the American professional wrestler unleashed his scathing attack on Tony Khan. He did point out that Khan has wanted a meeting for a long time but it appears to be too late for that. Despite delivering some memorable instances, MJF believes that he has not earned enough respect. MJF went on saying that he has so far attained incredible numbers and ratings and also he has been pretty successful in making people feel something.

His next part of the promo was kept for the fans. MJF thinks it is absolutely hilarious that the spectators are cheering him when all weekend, they regarded him as unprofessional.

“He questions why Tony is resistant to pay the man who has been busting his ass all this time, when instead, he hordes all that money to give it to all the “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots". MJF asks Tony if he would like him better if he was an ex-WWE guy," as per an article published by wrestlinginc.

“He thinks he shouldn’t have the power to run a wrestling company, he should be behind the guard rail like the fan he is. He doesn’t want to wait until 2024 to wrap up his AEW contract, he wants Tony to fire him right now," the report further added.

