'NBA is The New WWE,' Twitter Reacts To Mo Bamba vs Austin Rivers Fight

The NBA fixture between Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic was marred by controversy after an on-court altercation took place at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The incident took place in front of the Magic bench during the third quarter of the game. It is still not clear why exactly the brawl occurred. The fight seemed to have begun between Magic center Mo Bamba and Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers. Bamba and Rivers were among the five players to be ejected in the match. Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels were the other three players to be ejected. Things got heated up when Rivers was spotted near the Magic bench late in the third quarter. Bamba came off the bench and attacked Rivers suddenly. The duo exchanged punches as other players got involved as well.

Advertisement

The footage of the incident went viral in no time as fans shared their views on the matter. One person cheekily commented, “Everyone is fighting these past few days who is next?’

Another Twitter user wrote, “It’s like it’s a fight at every game now. Why everybody is so angry?"

“Austin Rivers creating content for next week’s podcast," read a comment.

Advertisement

One Twitter user branded NBA as the new WWE. “NBA is the new WWE. I wonder if they are following the script too," the reply read.

After the completion of the game, Austin Rivers opened up on the incident. Rivers revealed that Bamba’s behaviour had actually infuriated him.

“I’m not really gonna get into what he said. I’m not gonna snitch on the dude or whatever, but I just didn’t like the way he was talking to me — for no reason, too. I don’t even know that dude, I don’t know anything about him. Obviously, I just know he’s a player for the Magic. And he proceeded to talk, so that next possession when I went down there I just said, ‘You know, just pretty much just keep it respectful, bro.’ I’m not trying to portray myself as some wanna-be tough guy. That’s not even my MO. But, for anybody who knows me, I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me or talk crazy," Austin Rivers said after the match.

\Magic managed to get the better of Timberwolves 120-127 in the game on Friday. Cole Anthony registered 20 points to guide Magic to a resounding victory.

Read all the Latest Sports News here