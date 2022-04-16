Monte Carlo: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Into Maiden Masters Final

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Masters final on Saturday with a three-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov in Monte Carlo.

The 46th-ranked Spaniard, who stunned world number one Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament, held his nerve to claim a 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 win over the experienced Bulgarian.

“It was a difficult match. I had my chances in the second set, but Grigor played well and I was tired," said the 22-year-old Spaniard.

“I kept fighting, I wanted to see where my limits were."

He will face either second-seeded Olympic champion Alexander Zverev or 2021 Monte Carlo winner Stefanos Tsitsipas, the third seed, in Sunday’s final.

It was a roller-coaster afternoon for Davidovich Fokina who was a set and then 4-2 and 5-3 ahead in the second.

But a sudden slump saw him win just three of the next 12 points with two double faults as Dimitrov hit back.

He then trailed 2-0 in the decider before racking up five straight games for 5-2.

An ace on a second match point gave him victory.

