Monte Carlo Masters: Defending Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets up Final Against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas brushed aside Alexander Zverev on Saturday to set up a Monte Carlo Masters final against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the conqueror of world number one Novak Djokovic.

Greek world number five Tsitsipas beat third-ranked Zverev 6-4, 6-2, showing no ill effects of a marathon quarter-final win over Diego Schwartzman which finished at 11:00pm on Friday.

“It was hard to resume today after a difficult match last night," said 23-year-old Tsitsipas.

“My body was not at 100%, but I am very happy with the tennis I produced."

He appeared fresher than Olympic champion Zverev who had also drawn deep on his reserves on Friday to beat Jannik Sinner in a 3hr 07min quarter-final.

Zverev was the more under-powered of the two on Saturday.

Tsitsipas broke in the ninth game of the opener before reeling off four games in a row from 2-2 in the second set. The contest was over within 75 minutes.

Davidovich Fokina, ranked at 46, reached his first career ATP final with a 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

“It was a difficult match. I had my chances in the second set, but Grigor played well and I was tired," said the 22-year-old Spaniard, who knocked out Djokovic on Tuesday.

“I kept fighting, I wanted to see where my limits were."

