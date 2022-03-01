Mooney VR46 Racing Team to Debut in Qatar for The Team Made in Tavullia

A weekend with a truly special flavor awaits the Mooney VR46 Racing Team in Doha where, as usual, the Qatar Grand Prix will take place this Sunday - the first race of the 2022 season and debut in MotoGP of the Tavullia team. In the heart of the desert, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi will make their debut with the colors of Mooney and the VR46 at the Lusail International Circuit.

Working from the Sepang tests to take measurements with the Ducati GP22 as well as with the new Team and in the slip stream of the fastest guys after the test at Mandalika (Top3 in the combined standings), Luca is ready for his second year as a rider in the Top class and has very clear ideas on his goals for the new season.

Marco is waiting at the starting blocks too, rookie in the premier class and first among the rookies in Indonesia, motivated to continue his apprenticeship in the new category and his growth path after an encouraging pre-season.

Indian fans can tune in to EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD to catch all the live action from the 2022 MotoGP championship, with the first qualifying race in Qatar scheduled from 18:00 Hrs (06:00 pm IST) onwards on Saturday, March 05, 2022.

Grand Prix of Qatar Lusail International Circuit Length: 5.4 km Advertisement Curves: 6 left, 10 right Width: 12 m Longest straight: 1068 m MotoGP race: 22 laps MotoGP race distance: 118.4 km Red Flag finish MotoGP: 17 laps (3/4 of the total laps scheduled)

Pablo Nieto, Team Manager MotoGP Mooney VR46 Racing Team

“They have been very busy months for the whole team, everyone has worked hard to get ready for this race and for the Team’s debut in MotoGP. It will be exciting for everyone to see the Ducati with the official colors of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team on the track for the first time. Luca and Marco arrive here motivated to do their best, they have different goals, different experiences. The Doha race means the start of a new season, always has a special charm and for us, as a Team making its debut in the Top class, it will have an even more important meaning".

