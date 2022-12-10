FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo in Focus; MAR v POR

Morocco stunned 2010 World Cup champions Spain on penalties in their Round of 16 game to secure a last-eight berth.

The Atlas Lions topped their Group stage en route to the knockout stages of the tournament as they picked up 7 points from 3 games, ending the opening phase of the tournament unbeaten.

They finished above the likes of Croatia, Belgium and Canada before dumping Spain out of the tournament in the first elimination game.

Portugal on the other hand seemed like a devastating team as they romped to a 6-1 triumph over Switzerland in their Round of 16 fixture.

Goncalo Ramos, who started the game ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, made good on his opportunity as he netted a hattrick of high quality, while goals from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao sealed the deal for the Iberians.

Bruno Fernandes will also play a key role in the Portuguese quest for a spot in the semi-final, as coach Santos faces a striker dilemma after Ramos eye-catching performance against the rossocrociati.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco and Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Read all the Latest Sports News here