FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo in Focus; MAR v POR

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 20:10 IST
Doha, Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 MAR vs POR LIVE Scores and Latest Updates: African high-fliers Morocco are all geared up to play the country’s first-ever quarterfinal fixture at a FIFA World Cup when they take on Fernando Santos’ Portugal on the 10th of December at the Al Thummama Stadium in Qatar. Read More
Portugal displayed their strength in attack during their Round of 16 game against Switzerland as new by Goncalo Ramos scored a treble in style to lead the Portuguese attack.
The new-look team seem sharp up top and are almost guaranteed supply thanks to the creativity of midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.
Morocco come into the quarterfinal game with an unbeaten record in the tournament after having earned 7 points out of a possible 9 in the Group stages and held on tight to beat Spain on penalties after playing out a 0-0 draw after extra time.
They have conceded just one solitary goal in the campaign and that too was an own goal. So, essentially, no team has been able to breach their defence.
Naif Aguerd makes way for El Yamiq after being forced out of the previous game against Spain with a strain in his left leg.
Fernando Santos has once again decided to start the game without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup.
Goncalo Ramos, who came on to replace the veteran striker scored a brilliant hattrick to introduce himself on the biggest of stage.
Morocco usurped Japan as the surprise package of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 when they defeated 2010 winners Spain on penalties in the Round of 16.
Walid Regragui’s team are the fourth African nation to reach a World Cup quarter-final and will try to go one better than Cameroon in 1990, Senegal 12 years later and the Ghana team of 2010 by advancing to the last four. Coach Regragui’s side have been near impenetrable in the tournament, conceding only once – and that a consolation for Canada when Morocco won 2-1 to secure progress from the group stage.
Portugal were quarter-finalists in 1966 and 2006 but this is their first venture beyond the last 16 in four World Cups. Fernando Santos’s team exploded into life with an irrepressible performance to overwhelm Switzerland in their first knockout match. They successfully navigated a tricky group, beating Ghana and Uruguay to qualify before losing the closing game, against Korea Republic.
Morocco stunned 2010 World Cup champions Spain on penalties in their Round of 16 game to secure a last-eight berth.
The Atlas Lions topped their Group stage en route to the knockout stages of the tournament as they picked up 7 points from 3 games, ending the opening phase of the tournament unbeaten.
They finished above the likes of Croatia, Belgium and Canada before dumping Spain out of the tournament in the first elimination game.
Portugal on the other hand seemed like a devastating team as they romped to a 6-1 triumph over Switzerland in their Round of 16 fixture.
Goncalo Ramos, who started the game ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, made good on his opportunity as he netted a hattrick of high quality, while goals from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao sealed the deal for the Iberians.
Bruno Fernandes will also play a key role in the Portuguese quest for a spot in the semi-final, as coach Santos faces a striker dilemma after Ramos eye-catching performance against the rossocrociati.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal will take place on December 10, Saturday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco and Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Read all the Latest Sports News here