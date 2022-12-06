FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Spain LIVE Score and Latest Updates: La Roja Face the Atlas Lions; MAR vs ESP

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Spain LIVE Updates: FIFA World Cup 2010 Winners Spain face high-spirited Morocco in the Round of 16 game at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on the 6th of December, Tuesday.

Spain qualified to the knockout stages of the tournament as they finished second in Group E behind Japan who shocked the Europeans in their final group stage encounter to top the group.

Morocco surprised a lot of people this time around as they topped Group F, qualifying ahead of Croatia and dumping out Belgium and Canada.

Spain started the tournament with a strong performance as they thrashed Costa Rica 2-0 before playing out a 1-1 draw against Germany.

However, they missed their chance to top the table as they fell 2-1 to Japan in dramatic fashion. Germany and Costa Rica were eliminated in the group phase while the Iberian side progressed along with Japan.

Morocco started the campaign with a 0-0 draw against 2014 World Cup runners-up Croatia before shocking Belgium in a 2-0 victory. They sealed first place in their group with a 2-1 win over Canada.

The results will be decided on the field, but for Spain and Morocco, the game will be played against the backdrop of the long and complex relationship between two border nations separated by the Strait of Gibraltar.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain will take place on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Spain begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco and Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

