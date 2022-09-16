Most Beautiful, Challenging, and Rewarding gift! Maria Sharapova Basking in New Role of a Doting Mother

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova is revelling in the new phase of her life. In July, Sharapova revealed on Instagram that she and her fiance Alexander Gilkes had welcomed their first child. While sharing a beautiful picture of her newborn on Instagram, Sharapova had written, “The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for." Now the five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has opened up on embracing motherhood. While speaking on The CMO Podcast hosted by Jim Stengel, Sharapova shared that becoming a mother has been her most fulfilling role.

“I was like, yeah, you’ve mentioned all these roles that I think in the last nine months during pregnancy and in the last eight weeks of having this little child, that’s been my biggest and fulfilling role", Sharapova was quoted as saying.

Sharapova went on to state that her priorities had changed along with her perspective on life. The Russian player admitted that she had begun to appreciate parenthood. The two-time French Open champion added, “Well an entirely new appreciation for parenthood and the feeling of knowing how vulnerable and dependent, this little boy is on us, I think just changes your perspective on life and I know so many parents say that but it’s really true."

Maria Sharapova is one of the greatest women singles player. The 35-year-old is one of the few players who have completed the career Grand Slam. Many pundits regard her as one of the most complete players of the Open Era.

Maria Sharapova retired from the game after 15 years on tour in 2020. Recently, the Russian was invited by ESPN to commentate on the US Open Women’s Singles semifinal between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia. Sharapova confirmed her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. Gilkes is a

British businessman and co-founder of online auction house Paddle 8.

Sharapova herself is a renowned businesswoman and owns the candy line Sugarpova.

