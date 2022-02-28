After the thrill-a-minute end to 2021 Formula one season, which saw one of the all-time great title fights between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, a 22-race battle that went right down to the wire, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 4 of Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

Racing fans can relive the blockbuster 2021 campaign from March 11 with 10 episodes and will aim to build on the success of the first three seasons as cameras once again go behind the scenes to capture the dramatic 2021 championship.

“It’s no doubt that Drive to Survive has an incredible effect mainly on the new audiences and also in other new markets like US, for sure," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said during a conference call with investors last week.

“You have to stay tuned to the new series, because I’ve just had the possibility to see and it would be fantastic. And with the right tone and, as you can imagine with what has happened last year, there will be a lot of action on. So that’s good."

The format’s success has spawned many imitators, as Domenicali said F1 could make changes in the future in order to keep it fresh.

“I think that what we have shown as Formula 1 has been always to be in front of the step change that everything has to happen," he said. “So I think that it’s important for us to be, with Drive to Survive, with our Netflix friends, up to the moment where we believe that will make a show that it’s a differentiating factor.

“If it is becoming just a different way to speak about Formula 1 without adding or giving to Formula 1 platform added value, maybe I think it’s better to renegotiate and see with Netflix or with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future."

Domenicali also lauded the series for helping its recent growth in popularity.

“This platform has been a vital point on the growth of awareness, mainly with a young generation and with newcomers of Formula 1," he said. “And for that we need to thank that vision and the product and the quality of that has been really very, very good," he said.

