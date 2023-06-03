Muhammad Ali Death Anniversary 2023: Best Quotes to Remember Boxing Legend

MUHAMMAD ALI DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: With the elegance of a butterfly and the ability to sting like a bee, American boxing legend Muhammad Ali is regarded as the greatest sports personality of the 20th century. Born as Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr, Ali dominated the ring at numerous occasions in his boxing career spanning three decades.

Ali was the first person to win the world heavyweight championship three times. He took up boxing at the young of 12 and went on to clinch a gold medal at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. Ali later came to be known for his unique boxing style with which he annihilated his opponents in the ring.

Under his belt, Ali held 56 victories with 37 of them knockouts. He lost only five times during his entire career. Ali fought one of the most entertaining and dramatic fights in the history of boxing where he defended his title of being the heavyweight champion, 19 times.

However, in 1994, Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s syndrome, three years after he retired from boxing. The condition that is believed to be linked to his boxing career impacted Ali’s ability to speak and left him shaky and slow. The boxing icon passed away at the age June 4, 2016 at the age of 74.

Today, on Muhammad Ali’s death anniversary, let us draw inspiration from some of his most evocative quotes: