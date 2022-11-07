MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, PKL 2022-23, November 7

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s PKL 2022-23 match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers: Jaipur Pink Panthers, in their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture, registered a much-needed win against Dabang Delhi KC to end their three-match winless run. Arjun Deshwal scored 16 points in the game and emerged as the best raider of the night to guide his side to a convincing 40-45 win over the defending champions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will now aim to carry forward the momentum when they will be back in action on Monday. In their next match, the winners of the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League season will be up against U Mumba. The match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers is slated to be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

After claiming six wins from 10 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers currently find themselves at the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

U Mumba, on the other hand, had to suffer a 34-31 defeat against Patna Pirates, in their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter. U Mumba, with 32 points in their kitty, currently occupy the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Monday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers; here is everything you need to know:

MUM vs JAI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match.

MUM vs JAI Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs JAI Match Details

The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Monday, November 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs JAI Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar

Allrounders: Reza Mirbagheri

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible Starting line-up

U Mumba Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Ashish, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri

