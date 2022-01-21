Mumbai Man Booked for Cheating 10 People on False Promise of Jobs in BCCI

A Mumbai man has been booked for allegedly cheating 10 people on the promise of helping them get a job at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The accused has been identified as Manish Painter, a resident of Mumbai. He promised jobs to 10 people in the governing body for cricket in the country and extracted Rs 5.50 lakh from all of them, said an official on Thursday.

The official added that Manish is on the run, and the police have launched a search warrant to arrest him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Suresh Mengde said that on the complaint of a victim, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 and 420 at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai.

He said, “Between 2017 to 2021, the accused took Rs 50,000 from each victim and promised them a job in the ground staff and maintenance department of the BCCI. But he could not get them the job as promised. However, he handed them fake appointment letters, and when all the 10 victims did not get jobs, they asked him to give their money back but he refused."

The officer said that the victims realised that they had been cheated. Following this, one of the victims filed a complaint on January 14. He added that the case has been transferred to the crime branch.

