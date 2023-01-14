Narain Karthikeyan Turns 46: A Look At India's First Formula One Driver's Achievements

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NARAIN KARTHIKEYAN: Narain Karthikeyan, irrespective of what happens in future, will always remain as the most remarkable figure in the history of Indian motor racing. Karthikeyan became the first Indian to take part in Formula One.

He had achieved this sensational feat while representing the Jordan Grand Prix back in 2005. Karthikeyan, during his first stint at the Formula One, had teamed up with Portuguese driver Tiago Monteiro. Karthikeyan, also known as the fastest Indian racer in world, managed to claim his first point in his debut season.

Karthikeyan had also featured as a Williams F1 test driver in 2006 and 2007. However, his spell at Formula One did not last long and Karthikeyan later took part in various other racing events.

As Narain Karthikeyan celebrates his 46th birthday today, it is time to recall the Tamil Nadu-born racer’s achievements and memorable wins.

Narain Karthikeyan showed interest in the sport at an early age. Karthikeyan’s journey in racing kicked off in 1990s.

And Karthikeyan could not have asked for a better start to his career. He had won the first-ever Formula Maruti series to kick off his career on a promising note. Karthikeyan exhibited a terrific show Pilote Elf Competition for Formula Renault cars in 1992.

However, his brilliant run had come to an end in the semi-finals. Karthikeyan’s splendid performance earned him a spot in the famous Elf Winfield Racing School in France.

Narain Karthikeyan shot to prominence in 1998 during the British Formula Three Championship with Carlin Motorsport team. Karthikeyan carried forward his excellence in the championship next year as well after claiming five podium finishes.

The year 2001 had turned out to be a memorable one for Narain Karthikeyan after he emerged as the first India racer to drive the in the prestigious Formula One car.

Karthikeyan registered the feat after he took part in the testing Jaguar Racing team. In international circuit, Karthikeyan clinched his maiden podium finish at Estoril, the supporting race of Portuguese Grand Prix.

In 2005, Narain Karthikeyan made his debut in the high-profile Formula One. Karthikeyan had taken part in his first-ever Formula One race during the Australian Grand Prix. He eventually managed to finish the race at the 15th spot.

However, his first spell at Formula One did not turn out to be a fruitful one.

Karthikeyan scripted a return to Formula One circuit six years later with the HRT Team.

Narain Karthikeyan was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2010.

In 2011, he became the only Indian to feature in the country’s first-ever Formula One race at the Buddh International Circuit.

