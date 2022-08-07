Indian women’s hockey team clinch bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they beat New Zealand in penalty shoot-out. It is team’s first medal in 16 years.

The match had gone draw after New Zealand equalised with India 1-1 at the last few seconds of Quarter 4. India had a strong hold over the match as Kiwis were 1-0 the entire game.

But, after New Zealand equalised with India, the penalty shoot-out became the match decider. All the haunting memories of the semi-final clash against Australia might have turned in front of India but they were seen calm and composed.

Savita Punia narrowed the shooting range of the Hope Ralph, Katie Doar and Olivia Shannon after Megan Hull scored their first shootout goal. On the Indian side, Sonika Tandi and Navneet Kaur scored as India won the bronze medal. They had their own Chak De India moment as they lifting their coach up in the air to celebrate the victory.

Soon after their podium finish, a number of wishes started pondering upon the women’s hockey team. Here’s a look at how people celebrated their victory on Twitter:

President of India, Droupadi Murmu was one of the first to congratulate India Women’s Hockey team. She tweeted, “Congratulations to Indian Women’s hockey team for winning bronze at Commonwealth Games. Your spirited performance and teamwork have won hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India."

Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted, “Indian Eves Wins Bronze. Indian Women’s Hockey Team wins solid bronze against New Zealand’s Women’s team on a penalty shootout score of 2-1. Well-thought teamwork with ample energy helped the girls deliver their best to win the BRONZE Great Game Girls!"

Ministry of Railways also extended their heartiest wishes for the Hockey India Women

Sandeep Singh, former Indian hockey team captain and two times Olympian also shared his wishes on Twitter.

Rani Rampal, India hockey player quickly turned to Twitter to wish team for the bronze medal.

Former India cricketer, Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team.

Hockey fans also shared several pictures while celebrating team’s victory. However, several Twitter users shared a video where Indian Women Hockey players were seen dancing to “Hum Hai Hindustani". Here’s a look at the video:

India Women had lost to Australia in the controversial penalty shoot-out during the semi-final clash. However, the team managed to bounce back in the bronze medal match and defeated New Zealand to clinch bronze.

India Men’s Hockey team will also be fighting for top-podium finish in the Commonwealth Games when they will lock horns with Australia in the final match on August 8 (Monday).

