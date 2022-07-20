Nate Diaz to Face Khamzat Chimaev in His Last UFC Fight on September 10

Professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz will end his UFC contract by fighting bogeyman Khamzat Chimaev at welterweight in UFC 279. Diaz and Chimaev have verbally agreed to a five-round bout scheduled for September 10 in Las Vegas.

The Californian has been in conflict with UFC president Dana White, alleging that he is being kept “hostage" in his increasingly frantic attempts to leave the organization. White refuted his fighter’s accusations and has managed to fulfil his wish by serving him a main event fight at the UFC 279 Pay-per-View.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed the bout on Twitter. “Khamzat vs. Nate. UFC 279 on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Main event. Five rounds. Verbally agreed, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. It is the final fight on Nate Diaz’s current UFC contract," he tweeted.

Diaz hasn’t fought since being outpointed by Leon Edwards last summer, and his demands to be released from his contract have been increasingly strained.

However, he will get into the UFC Octagon for the last time as he concludes a career known primarily for his two ferocious battles with Conor McGregor in 2016. Diaz handed McGregor his first UFC defeat in their first meeting, submitting him in the second round. He then lost the rematch on judges’ points, five months later.

The 37-year-old has only fought three times since then, defeating Anthony Pettis before losing to Jorge Masvidal and Edwards.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is one of the UFC’s hottest prospects, having won all five of his bouts in UFC to boost his total record to an impressive 11-0. He most recently defeated former welterweight championship contender Gilbert Burns through unanimous decision after dominating three rounds of intense fighting.

Chimaev is confident in his abilities and expects to crush Diaz to pave up a fight with the winner of Edwards’ challenge for Kamaru Usman’s 170lb championship. Diaz definitely seems like an underdog ahead of the upcoming bout, but the ‘Stockton Slugger’ will be hoping to walk out with pride by putting out one of UFC’s best fighters.

