National Esports Championships 2022 to Select Indian Contingent for Asian Games Kicks off Today

The much-awaited National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC ’22) is all set to kickstart today as the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) will be selecting the Indian contingent for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games.

Under the ‘AESF Road to Asian Games’ program, the NESC ’22 will be conducted for five popular Esports titles—DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends.

More than 200 top esports athletes registered from all over India and the tournament will go on till April 24. Esports has been added as a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games for the first time as the best performers of the NESC ’22 will get the opportunity to represent the country at the prestigious multi-nation event.

“The overwhelming response and the excitement we see among our esports players to be part of the Asian Games gives us the confidence that they are aiming for something really big. They want to take national pride, give a tough challenge to the world and make the country proud. With their unmatched skills, Indian esports is expected to reach new heights. I wish the best for all the players for the upcoming tournament" said Mr Vinod Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India & Director, Olympic Council of Asia – NOC & International Relations.

The NESC ’22 will be conducted online, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the top athletes from across the country competing and showcasing their skills and strategies.

“We will now proceed with the tournaments witnessing 200 top esports athletes giving cutthroat challenges in different categories to make it successfully to the Asian Games. It will be a gruelling event as the players will have to showcase their best strategy, skills and presence of mind, with the pressure to make the cut to be part of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games. It will be an action-packed and edge of the seat thrilling tournament for sure." added Mr Lokesh Suji, Director ESFI & VP-Asian Esports Federation.

DOTA 2 and League of Legends will see the participation of 13 and four teams respectively. Veteran athletes like Jeet Rajesh Kundra, Moin Ejaz and Samarth Trivedi will be seen competing. On the other hand, single-player titles Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V will witness the participation of 13, 60 and 16 athletes respectively as top stars including Tirth Mehta (Hearthstone), Siddh Chandarana and Lokmanyu (FIFA22) and Aditya Verma (SFV) will look to seal themselves Asian Games berth.

“I am really excited for the NESC ’22. I know all of us have been practising and preparing at our best, and I am sure that whoever goes on to represent India at the Asian Games will aim for a podium finish this time" said Tirth Mehta, who had clinched the bronze medal in 2018 Asian Games, where Esports was played as a demonstration event.

“It is a great opportunity provided by ESFI to all athletes to give their best and earn a chance to represent India at Asian Games 2022. Being a professional FIFA player myself, it’s my dream like many others to win a medal for the country and I’m looking forward to NESC ’22," added popular Fifa athlete Lokmanyu

Aditya Mehta aka TheDarklord from Street Fighter V expressed his excitement and said “This is the biggest and the most important qualifier in the history of the Indian Fighting Game Community for SFV, it’s about time to give it all! Shout out to ESFI for giving us this incredible opportunity"

ESFI continued its partnership with Artsmith- Concepts & Visions which will extend its support as the communication partner. The National Esports Championships will be streamed live from quarterfinal onwards on ESFI’s official YouTube as well as on the Facebook page.

