National Games Gujarat 2022 to Have 36 Sports as 36 States and UTs Seek to Promote Sports for Unity

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced that the National Games Gujarat 2022, will see a total of 36 sports and participation from all 28 States and eight Union Territories as it seeks to promote the theme, ‘Sports for Unity’.

The National Games will take place between September 27 - October 10 in six cities of the State which are Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, as announced recently by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri. Bhupendra Patel.

In the previous 35th Games in Kerala, there were 33 sports on the roster. In another first and continuing with the country’s push towards promoting indigenous sports as seen in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games, Mallakhamba and Yogasana have been included in the schedule.

Elaborate plans have been laid out by the Gujarat Olympic Association in consultation with the IOA to build up support for the Games.

Sharing his thoughts on this prestigious national event Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA, said, “These are going to be the best ever National Games by far. The Gujarat Government ably supported by their State Olympic Association and other officials are already working day and night to make the Games a spectacle for fans as well as a showcase of Gujarat’s ability, infrastructure, culture and traditions. The IOA is and will always stand steadfastly by them to ensure proper coordination on technical matters as well as sharing experience and expertise wherever necessary."

The Games due to various unavoidable reasons are happening after a gap of five years. Services Sports Control Board topped the medal charts in each of the three previous editions.

List of Sports at the National Games Gujarat 2022:

1. Aquatics

2. Archery

3. Athletics

4. Badminton

5. Basketball

6. Boxing

7. Canoeing & Kayaking

8. Cycling

9. Fencing

10. Football

11. Gymnastics

12. Golf

13. Handball

14. Hockey

15. Judo

16. Kabbadi

17. Kho-Kho

18. Lawn Bowl

19. Mallakhamba

20. Netball

21. Roller Skating

22. Rowing

23. Rugby 7s

24. Shooting

25. Soft Ball

26. Soft Tennis

27. Squash

28. Table Tennis

29. Taekwondo

30. Tennis

31. Triathlon

32. Volleyball

33. Weightlifting

34. Wrestling

35. Wushu

36. Yogasana

