National Games Round Up: Pole-vaulter Siva Lends Icing on Services Cake With National Record

Pole-vaulter Siva Subramaniam soared over 5.31m in the 36th National Games here on Monday to break his own National Record set four years ago, adding to Services’ rapidly-increasing tally.

One more Services man, though representing Arunachal Pradesh, emerged as the day’s other star, setting a new National Record in Men’s 96kg Weightlifting, with Sambo Lapung lifting 198kg to shatter the Clean and Jerk mark.

A goodly crowd at the IIT Gandhinagar egged Siva Subramaniam on when he broke the National Games record, set at 5.10 by Vijay Pal Singh back in 1987, by clearing 5.11m. He then soared over 5.21m and asked for the bar at 5.31, with an eye on the record. He failed on the first try but wound himself up to clear it the next time.

Breaststroke swimming star SP Likhit also played his part for Services in earning two gold at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot. He first won the 200m Breaststroke gold and then swam a leg in the Services 4x100m Medley Relay triumph.

Advertisement

Hrutika Shriram (Maharashtra) claimed her ninth gold medal in the National Games, her first in this edition, when she expectedly won the women’s 3m Springboard Diving contest. Notching up a tally of 179.15 points, she promptly dedicated the gold to her coach-husband and two-year-old son.

Kirpal Singh (Punjab) stood between the Discus Throw gold and Services. His 59.32m was a new National Games record, breaking a 25-year-old mark set at 58.56 by Shakti Singh. Gagandeep Singh and Prashant Malik (both Services) took the lesser medals.

There were no such stumbles for the Services Rowing team in the course laid on the Sabarmati, their men taking home all seven gold. They added three today through the formidable Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Lightweight Double Sculls), the Quadruple Sculls and Coxed Eight teams.

The women’s events saw Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya Sankath and Rukmani both climb the podium twice today with victories in Lightweight Double Sculls and Quadruple Sculls. Their teammate Khushpreet Kaur also picked up her second gold in the Quads, having won the Single Sculls yesterday.

Advertisement

Punjab’s Sift Kaur Kamra bagged the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 positions crown beating Odisha’s Shriyanka Sarangi. Sift took a 6-0 lead. But Shriyanka fought back with some high 10s to make it 15-15 in a race to 16 points. Both shot a lowly 9.8 in the 16th series before Sift claimed gold with a 10.1 against Shriyanka’s 9.8.

Uttar Pradesh men and Telangana women became the inaugural winners of the 3×3 Basketball gold medals after scoring victories over Tamil Nadu 21-18 and Kerala 17-13 respectively in the finals in Bhavnagar.

Advertisement

Telangana’s joy doubled when their Badminton stars claimed the Mixed Team gold with a 3-0 victory over Kerala in Surat.

The husband-wife pair of Sumeet Reddy and Sikki Reddy put the team in the lead before Sai Praneeth rallied from a game deficit to beat the redoubtable HS Prannoy. Samia Farooqi made quick work of Gowrikrishna to seal gold.

In the Men’s Recurve Archery semifinals, in a big battle, Atanu Das (West Bengal) blanked Tarundeep Rai (Services) 6-0. Tarundeep had beaten Jharkhand’s Jayanta Talukdar, who had topped the qualification, in a match that could have drained him emotionally. Atanu Das will meet Gurucharan Besra (Services) in the final.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in women’s hockey, Haryana captain Rani Ramphal scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 defeat of Odisha for their second win in a Group A match at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Rajkot. They are assured of a place in the last four. Uttar Pradesh bounced back from their opening loss to score a 6-0 win over hosts Gujarat.

In Group B, Karnataka came from behind to tie with Jharkhand 3-3 while Punjab prevailed over Madhya Pradesh by the odd goal in three for their second win.

Advertisement

In a Men’s Pool A Match, Haryana trounced West Bengal 7-0 with Abhishek recording a hat-trick.

The results (finals)

Aquatics

Diving

Women’s 3m Springboard: 1. Hrutika Shriram (Maharashtra) 179.15 points; 2. Palak Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) 176.65; 3. Esha Waghmode (Maharashtra) 169.50.

Swimming

Men

1500m Freestyle: 1. Advait Page (Madhya Pradesh) 15:54.79 (New National Games record. Old: 15:55.78, Sajan Prakash, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 2. Aryan Nehra (Gujarat) 16:03.14; 3. Aneesh S Gowda (Karnataka) 16:05.94.

200m Breaststroke: 1. SP Likhit (Services) 2:16.40; 2. S Danush (Tamil Nadu) 2:18.81; 3. Swadesh Mondal (Services) 2:20.76.

4x100m Medley: 1. Services 3:49.67; 2. Karnataka; 3. Delhi 3:55.85.

Women

800m Freestyle: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) 9:15.24 (New National Games record); 2. Vritti Aggarwal (Telangana) 9:23.91; 3. Ashmita Chandra (Karnataka) 9:27.54.

200m Breaststroke: 1. S Lakshya (Karnataka) 2:42.63 (New National Games record): 2. Chahat Arora (Punjab) 2:43.39; 3. Harshitha Jayaram (Karnataka) 2:45.27.

4x100m Medley: 1. Karnataka 4:27.89 (New National Games record); 2. Maharashtra 4;35.09; 3. Bengal 4:37.81.

Athletics

Men

10000m: 1. Gulveer Singh (Services) 28:54.29 (New National Games record. Old: 29:13.50, G Lakshmanan, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 2. Abhishek Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 28:54.98; 3. Kartik Kumar (Services) 28:55.00.

Pole Vault: 1. Siva Subramaniam (Services) 5.31m (New National and National Games record. Old NR: 5.30, Siva Subramaniam, Jalahalli, 2018; Old NGR: 5.10, Vijay Pal Singh, Thiruvananthapuram, 1987); 2. U Gokulnath (Services) 4.90; 3. Rambeer Singh (Rajasthan) 4.90.

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Punjab) 59.32m (New National Games record. Old: 58.56, Shakti Singh, Bangalore, 1997); 2. Gagandeep Singh (Services) 56.49; 3. Prashant Malik (Services) 55.58.

Women

10000m: 1. Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 33:58.40; 3. Bharti (Haryana) 34:20.82; 3. Kavita Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 35:16.97.

Long Jump: 1. Nayana James (Kerala) 6.33m; 2. Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.28; 3. Shruti Lakshmi (Kerala) 6.24.

Heptathlon: 1. Swapna Barman (Madhya Pradesh) 5663 points (100mH: 14.07; HJ: 1.75; SP: 11.63; 200m: 26.14; LJ: 5.86; JT: 45.98; 800: 2:24.14); 2. Mareena George (Kerala) 5386; 3. Sowmiya Murugan (Andhra Pradesh) 5254.

Badminton

Mixed Team: Telangana beat Kerala 3-0 (Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy bt MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly 21-15, 14-21, 21-14; Sai Praneeth bt HS Prannoy 18-21 ,21-16, 22-20; Samiya Imad Farooqui beat TR Gowrikrishna 21-5 ,21-12).

Basketball 3×3

Men: Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 21-18; Bronze medal play-off: Punjab beat Delhi 22-21.

Women: Telangana beat Kerala 17-13; Bronze medal playt-off: Maharashtra beat Karnataka 14-12.

Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

Men

Trampoline Final: 1. Adarsh Bhoir (Maharashtra) 50.140 points; 2. Manu Murali (Services) 46.000; 3. Abhijit Nimbalkar (Goa) 45.790.

Women

Trampoline Final: 1. Rahi Pakhle (Maharashtra) 42.8 points; 2. Shaik Yaasin (Andhra Pradesh) 40.5; 3. Siddhi Breed (Maharashtra) 40.3.

Rowing

Men

Lightweight Double Sculls: 1. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Services) 6:016.0; 2. Madhya Pradesh (Tarun Dangi and Prabhakar Rajawat) 6:21.0; 3. Haryana (Rohit Bedwal and Lakshay) 6:22.0.

Quadruple Sculls: 1. Services (Dushyant, Salman Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh) 5:49.4; 2. Punjab 5:52.6; 3. Rajasthan 5:54.5.

Coxed Eight: 1. Services (Tejash Shinde, Yogesh Kumar, Ankit Kasanya, Ankush, Ashish Goliyan, Kulbir, Neeraj, Gurmeet Singh and Cox Dhananjay Uttam Pande) 5:32.8; 2. Madhya Pradesh 5:46.0; 3. Telangana 5:46.3.

Women

Lightweight Double Sculls: 1. Madhya Pradesh (Vindhya Sankath and Rukmani) 7:29.8; 2. Haryana (Savita and Pooja) 7:45.9; 3. Odisha (Sonalika Das) 7:48.5.

Quadruple Sculls: 1. Madhya Pradesh (Vindhya Sankath, Poonam, Khushpreet Kaur and Rukmani) 6:40.8; 2. Haryana 6:49.5; 3. Odisha 7:17.1.

Coxed Eight: 1. Kerala (A Archa, Aleena Anto, D Davapriya, VJ Arundathi, Rose Maria Joshi, KB Varsha, PB Aswathi, VS Meenkshi and Cox, Arya D Nair) 6:35.0; 2. Odisha 6:43.1; 3. Tamil Nadu 6:46.0.

Shooting

Women

50m 3 Positions: Sift Kaur Samra (Punjab) beat Shriyanka Sadangi (Odisha) 18-16; Bronze medal: Anjum Moudgil (Punjab).

Mixed Team

10m Air Pistol: Punjab (Harnavdeep Kaur and Vijayveed Sidhu) beat Uttar Pradesh (Yuvika Tomar and Ujjwal Malik) 17-11. Bronze medal matches: Maharashtra (Ruchita Rajendra Vinerkar and Samarth Mandlik) beat Telangana 16-4; Haryana (Rhythm Sangwan and Shiva Narwal) beat Karnataka 16-8

Skeet: Punjab (Amrinder Singh Cheema and Asees Chhina) beat Madhya Pradesh (Arjun Thakur and Vanshika Tiwari) 6-2. Bronze medals: Haryana (Jitender Beniwal and Sanjana Sood) and Delhi (Asim Warsi and Pakhi Sethi).

Weightlifting

Men

96kg class: 1. Sambo Lapung (Arunachal Pradesh) Snatch 148kg, Clean and Jerk 198kg (New National Record. Old: 197, Vikas Thakur, Patiala, 2022), Total 346; 2. Jagdish (Services) 144, 187, 331; 3. Parveen (Haryana) 141, 171, 312).

109kg class: 1. Lovepreet Singh (Services) 158, 180, 338; 2. Vishal Solanki (Haryana) 147, 176, 323; 3. Naveen (Haryana) 145, 177, 322.

Women

76kg class: 1. Arockiya Alish (Tamil Nadu) Snatch 89kg, Clean and Jerk 117kg, Total 206kg; 2. Punam Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 92, 113, 205; 3. Harjinder Kaur (Punjab) 89, 115, 204.

87kg: 1. Komal Wakale (Maharashtra) 94, 116, 210; 2. BN Usha (Karnataka) 95, 114, 209; 3. T Satya Jyothi (Andhra Pradesh) 90, 111, 201.

Roller Sports

Men

1000m: 1. Amitesh Mishra (Chhattisgarh) 1:35; 2. Aarya Mayur Juvekar (Maharashtra) 1:35; 3. Anandkkumar Velkumar (Tamil Nadu) 1:35.

Artistic Single Free Skating: 1. Abhijith Amal Raj (Kerala) 146.9; 2. Kunj B Chokshi (Gujarat) 106.3; 3. Kotyada Mohan Kiran Kumar (Karnataka) 104.2.

Inline Freestyle Speed Slalom: 1. Sanchot Bhandari (Uttar Pradesh) 4.58; 2. R Sarvesh (Tamil Nadu) 4.73; 3. Vishvesh Ganesh Patil (Maharashtra) 4.75.

Relay: 1. Maharashtra 4:29.00; 2. Tamil Nadu 4:32.32; 3. Karnataka 4:32.35.

Skateboarding Park: 1. Mahin Ivan Tandon (Karnataka) 28.33; 2. Shivam Balhara (Delhi) 24.89; 3. S Vineesh (Kerala) 18.89.

Skateboarding Street: 1. Chingngbam Ranju Singh (Manipur) 90; 2. Shubham Sharma (Maharashtra) 80.33; 3. Nikhil Naresh Shelatkar (Maharashtra) 73.

Women

1000m: 1. K Aarathy (Tamil Nadu) 1:39; 2. Heeral Sadhu (Delhi) 1;39; 3. Suvarnika Radhakrishnan (Karnataka) 1:40.

Artistic Single Free Skating: 1. Riya Saboo (Telangana) 112.4; 2. Kula Sai Samhitha (Andhra Pradesh) 107.0; 3. Bhupathiraju Anmisha (Andhra Pradesh) 97.8.

Inline Freestyle – Speed Slalom: 1. Prachi Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 4.95; 2. Piyusha Tarini (Puducherry) 4.98; 3. Merlin Dhanam Arpoudam (Puducherry) 5.04..

Relay: 1. Tamil Nadu 4:46.03; 2. Karnataka 4:46.85; 3. Delhi 4:54.57.

Skateboarding Park: 1. Vidya Das (Kerala) 25.78; 2. P Kamali (Tamil Nadu) 12.22; 3. Aadya Aditi (Delhi) 11.22.

Skateboarding Street: 1. Shraddha Ravindra Gaikwad (Maharashtra) 61; 2. Urmila Jitendra Pabale (Maharashtra) 59.33; 3. Meera Gautam (Delhi) 53.

Mixed

Artistic Skating Couple Dance: 1. Maharashtra; 2. Tamil Nadu; 3. Telangana.

Slalom Pair Inline Freestyle Skating: 1. Maharashtra; 2. Maharashtra; 3. Puduchery.

Other results:

Archery

Men

Recurve (Semifinals): Atanu Das (West Bengal) beat Tarundeep Rai (Services) 6-0; Gurucharan Besra (Services) beat GauravTrambak Lambe 7-1.

Compound (Semifinals): Ojas Pravin Detale (Maharashtra) beat Umesh Singh (Uttarakhand) 147-144; Rishabh Yadav (Haryana) beat Gurivinder Singh (Punjab) 147-143.

Indian (Semifinals): Goldi Mishra (Jharkhand) beat Anuj (Rajasthan) 6-4; Azadveer Singh (Punjab) beat Suresh Kumar Gurung (Services) 6-5.

Women

Recurve (Semifinals): Anshika Kumari Singh (Jharkhand) beat Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab) 6-4; Sangeeta (Haryana) beat Avani (Haryana) 6-0.

Compound (Semifinals): Aditi Gopichand Swami (Maharashtra) beat Parneet Kaur (Punjab) 147-143; Pragati (Delhi) beat Sakshi Chauhdary (Uttar Pradesh) 148-147.

Indian (Semifinals): Okram Naobi Chanu (Manipur) beat Pooja Kumari (Bihar) 6-5; Rathva Amita Ganapatbhai (Gujarat) beat Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi (Manipur) 6-4.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here