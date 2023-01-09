National Hockey Conclave in Odisha to Bring Together Fraternity to Celebrate The Sport And World Cup

Odisha is all set to host the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela for the second consecutive time and this mega event is being organized in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. The buzz around the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela has already gripped the people of the state with excitement.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the World Cup Village and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela. Now, with a vision to further develop Indian Hockey, the Hockey Association of Odisha in association with Sports & Youth Services Department of Odisha is organizing the National Hockey Conclave 2023, on January 10, 2023, at the Eco-Retreat Konark.

The Conclave will provide a platform to various stakeholders from more than 20 states and union territories around the country for discussing ways to develop Indian hockey holistically starting from player performance, coaching, grassroots talent identification, administration as well as global emerging trends, opportunities and challenges.

Advertisement

Mr. Dilip Tirkey, President Hockey India is looking forward to the National Hockey Conclave. He said, “This is the first time it is taking place in the state with support from Hockey Association of Odisha and the government. The conclave will witness participation from more than 50 distinguished delegates consisting of senior-level government officials, former hockey legends, presidents and secretaries of various state associations, and other esteemed dignitaries."

“The Conclave will see discussion on development of hockey in India, transition of playing style over the years, what are the changes that have happened and how the game has changed overall, among other topics," he added.

Speaking about the Conclave, Joint Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Shailendra Jena, said, “We look forward to this National Hockey Conclave and welcoming the delegates. The Conclave is aimed at bringing the hockey fraternity together and will be first of a kind that the state is spearheading for the development of a national-level sport. It is being organized on the occasion of the state hosting the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Odisha government has taken a number of steps to promote hockey and its players. It has also constructed the world’s largest seated hockey stadium in Rourkela, as a tribute to the hockey players of the nation which will play a pivotal role in the development of Indian Hockey. We look forward to showing them around and making them a part of this World Cup."

Members have appreciated Government of Odisha for making them a part of its sporting journey and the Hockey World Cup celebrations. Following the Conclave, the representatives of Hockey India Member units will also get to experience the Hockey World Cup celebrations in Cuttack, witness the World Cup matches and visit the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela.

Read all the Latest Sports News here