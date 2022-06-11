National-level cyclist lodges FIR against coach for inappropriate behaviour

New Delhi: National-level cyclist has lodged an FIR on Saturday against the coach for his inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia.

SAI had investigated the case through its Internal Complaints Committee which in its preliminary report submitted on June 8 stated that the case was prima facie established and the incidents that the athlete had mentioned in her complaint were correct.

Following the report that was submitted by ICC, SAI terminated the contract of the coach, who was recommended by the Federation, on June 8 with immediate effect.

The ICC also advised the athlete to file a police complaint, which the athlete decided to do on June 11. To ensure that the athlete is able to file the FIR smoothly, SAI deputed two of its officers from TOPS, including a lady officer, to accompany the athlete to the police station.

