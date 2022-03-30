National Poker Series 2022 Concludes, Winners from Rajasthan and Goa Ruled the Final Tables

India’s most notable poker series - National Poker Series India (NPS) 2022, hosted on PokerBaazi.com which began on March 6, 2022, concluded in style with the final three tables at Majestic Pride, Goa between March 23-25, 2022, seeing some exhilarating match ups between the top poker players of India.

With the conclusion of the tournament, it was Shagun Jain from Jaipur, Rajasthan who claimed the top spot on the NPS podium (Medal leaderboard) with Four Gold Medals and Two Silver (50 Points) and won a package worth INR 10 Lac, while Rohit Begwani from Churu, Rajasthan ended in Second with Four Gold Medals (40 Points) and a package worth INR 7.5 Lac. The third spot on the podium was taken by Dhaval Doshi from Mumbai with 1 Gold & 3 Silver (25 points) and has received a package worth INR 2.5 Lac. All the three podium finishers will be heading to Las Vegas to represent India on the largest stage of Poker in the world.

The final tables on the other hand, saw top Indian players battling it out for glory. The first final table was “NPS Super High Roller". The table was won by Kartik Ved from Goa who clinched gold, Vipin Pantola from Haldwani, Uttarakhand clinched silver while the third place and bronze medal went to Gokul Raj from Goa. They took home INR 22.09 Lac, INR 15.50 Lac and INR 9.97 Lac, respectively as prize money.

Advertisement

The second final table was the “NPS Main Event" which again saw Goa claiming top spot with Chirag Sodha (INR 44.84 Lac) clinching gold, the surprise came in the second spot with Riteish Kumar (INR 39.34 Lac) from the small town of Gumla in Jharkhand clinching silver while the third spot and the bronze medal went to Ashutosh Balodhi (INR 20.90 Lac) from Delhi.

On the final day of the event, it was time for the most loved event of the National Poker Series i.e., “NPS Golden Rush". The event which had an INR 550 buy-in and saw nearly 15,000 entries was won by Sankesh Kumar A Jain from Chennai (INR 9 Lac) taking home the gold medal, the silver medal was won by Arbaaz Ahmed (INR 7.01 Lac) from Bengaluru, Karnataka followed by the bronze medal to Dilip Kumar (INR 4.38 Lac) from Jalore, Rajasthan.

The top five states which registered the greatest number of medals include Maharashtra (46 medals), New Delhi (36 medals), Rajasthan (35 medals), Uttar Pradesh (27 medals), and Haryana (21 medals). Over the course of NPS, 252 medals were awarded across 84 tournaments.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.