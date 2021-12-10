National Rifle Association of India Eyeing a Revamp, Ends Contract of All 24 Shooting Coaches

The National Rifle Association of India has decided to end contracts of all the 24 national coaches who have been involved with the Indian shooting team. The decision was taken to shake up things before the start of the 2022 season, according to the Indian Express. That’s not it, NRAI will be reviewing the role of the shooters as well, according to the publication.

“Whatever we have learnt from the past, specifically the Tokyo Olympics, we felt there are some blanks that need to be filled. We have to look at other parameters as to where we failed and then provide our shooters what’s needed to achieve excellence," NRAI secretary-general Kanwar Sultan Singh told the Indian Express.

India had high hopes for the shooting contingent that went to Tokyo. However, it was a total flop show at the Games as they returned empty-handed. “We have our expert committee, we’ll look into it, we’ll asses it. The ones that are fit enough (will be taken again) and the ones that don’t fit the bill will go – be it shooter or coach. We’re in the process of finalising who requires what, when, where. The entire parameters will be looked into, it’s not just the domain of coaches."

This decision does not come in as a shock to anyone because NRAI president Raninder Singh hinted at an ‘overhaul’ of the team. Out of 20 possible medals, only Saurabh Chaudhary, in the 10m men’s air pistol event, managed to reach the final.

NRAI’s decision to overhaul has also been supported by Former Asian Games gold medallist Ronjan Singh Sodhi. He said that this move eliminates the scope of nepotism in the team. “I feel these coaches (had) their vested interests. There is scope for nepotism because somebody is the coach of some academy or the personal coach of some player. There might have been some tug-of-war (over athletes)," he told the Indian Express.

There is, however, no clarity about the process of finding new coaches.

So far, India have won four medals at the Olympic Games, and each of them was trained by foreign coaches. Australian coach Russel Mark trained Rajyavardhan Rathore (silver, Athens 2004), Abhinav Bindra (gold, Beijing 2008) was coached by Germany’s Gabriele Buhlmann, Gagan Narang (bronze, London 2012) had Kazakh Stanislas Lapidus by his side, and Russian Pavel Smirnov coached Vijay Kumar (silver, London 2012).

