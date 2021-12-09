National Shooting Championship: Ankur Mittal Crowned Men's Trap Champion

Former Double Trap World Champion Ankur Mittal representing ONGC won the Men’s Trap National title at the 64th National Shooting Championship in Patiala on Thursday.

Ankur shot 43 in the final to upstage Rajasthan’s Aditya Bhradwaj who won silver with 40 hits to his name. Uttar Pradesh’s Rayyan Rizvi won bronze with a score of 33 in the final round. Ankur had qualified in third place for the final with a score of 117 out of 125 in the qualification round, which was topped by seasoned Shooter Zoravar Sandhu, who shot 119.

Also in Bhopal were the Rifle Nationals are underway, Bandhvi Singh of Madhya Pradesh struck a double gold in the Women’s 50M Prone event, winning both the senior and junior competitions. She shot 626 to emerge triumphant.

