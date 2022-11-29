Home » News » Sports » National Sports Awardees Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes at Delhi War Memorial

National Sports Awardees Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes at Delhi War Memorial

Boxer Nikhat Zareen, Badminton players Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, and chess player R Praggnanandhaa were among the athletes that visited the war memorial

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 20:08 IST

New Delhi, India

A Day ahead of the National Sports Awards ceremony for the year 2022, many awardee athletes and coaches visited Delhi’s National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen Indian soldiers.

Some of the prominent athletes that visited the war memorial were, Boxer Nikhat Zareen, Badminton players Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, and chess player R Praggnanandhaa among others.

During their visit, the awardees took a tour of the Veerta Chakra (circle of bravery) where they saw the 6 Bronze Murals depicting various historical wars that the country has faced post-independence.

For the year 2022, over 40 sports awards are being given including one Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 25 Arjuna Awards, and seven Dronacharya Awards.

