Sekar Patchai, Monicka Pugazharasu and Gayatri Juvekar emerged victorious in different men’s and women’s categories on the second and final day of the 2022 Palkbay National Stand-Up Paddle Championships at the picturesque Pirappanvalasai beach, here on Friday.

The two-day Championships, sanctioned by the Surfing Federation of India — the governing body for the sport of surfing & stand-up paddling (SUP), saw intense competitions in various categories for men, women and groms (U16) and the finals of Distance Race (12km for men and 6km for women) and Sprint (200 m) were held on Friday.

“It feels great to be a National Champion by beating Gayatri Juvekar who won the technical race yesterday and in a field of other tough racers," said Monicka after winning the Women’s Distance Race (6 km).

The 200 M sprint race for women saw Monicka and Gayatri fighting for top honours. In the end, Gayatri Juvekar finished ahead of Monicka in a tightly contested race.

“The race between Monicka and me is always tight and competitive and I am happy that I won the sprint today," said Gayatri after winning the Women’s 200m sprint race.

Meanwhile, seven-time National Champion Sekar Patchai won both the men’s Distance (12KM) race and Sprint race (200 M)

“I feel excited to win all three races here this week and today the races were tight and I had to maintain my stamina and endurance throughout the race in tough conditions. In the sprint race my only aim was to paddle from start to finish at one pace," said Patchai.

The National Championship was played across three categories viz; Sprint (200m), Technical (2 km) & Distance (12 km for men and 6 km for women). An open category race for non-ranking athletes to test their paddle strength and speed in the Sprints class of racing was also held.

