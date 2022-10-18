NBA 2022-23: All You Need to Know About Upcoming Season of NBA

The new season of NBA will kickstart from Wednesday at TD Garden, Boston where Boston Celtics will lash against the Philadelphia 76ers. It will another exciting season where all the teams will look to achieve glory. Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be frontrunners in the Eastern Conference while Stephen Curry and LeBron James are the two players who will be highlighting the Western group.
Which teams are playing in the NBA?
Thirty teams will participate in the upcoming season of NBA which will be divided into two Conferences - Eastern and Western. The long season will witness each team playing 82 games.
After the group stage matches, the team placed in the top 6 from each conference at the end of the season will seal their place in the Playoffs, While 7th to 10 have to face each other in a play-in tournament as only two of them will make it to the playoffs after that.
NBA Western Conference
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Golden State Warriors
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Phoenix Suns
- Houston Rockets
- Denver Nuggets
- Utah Jazz
- San Antonio Spurs
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Sacramento Kings
NBA Eastern Conference
- Boston Celtics
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Brooklyn Nets
- Miami Heat
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Toronto Raptors
- Atlanta Hawks
- Detroit Pistons
- Indiana Pacers
- New York Knicks
- Charlotte Hornets
- Orlando Magic
- Washington Wizards
NBA Playoffs Rounds
Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs where there will be three rounds - Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. The top two teams from NBA Conference Playoffs will clash for the Larry O’Brien trophy in NBA Finals.
Opening Matches of All Teams
- Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - October 19 - 7:30 AM IST
- Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - October 19 - 5:00 AM IST
- Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic - October 20 - 4:30 AM IST
- Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - October 20 - 4:30 AM IST
- Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST
- Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST
- Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST
- Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST
- Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder - October 20 - 5:30 AM IST
- San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets - October 20 - 5:30 AM IST
- Utha Jazz vs Denver Nuggets October 20 - 6:30 AM IST
- Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks October 20 - 7:30 AM IST
- Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers - October 20 - 7:30 AM IST
Where to watch NBA Regular Season and Playoffs matches?
The upcoming season of NBA will be broadcast on Sports 18 in India. The matches will also be live stream on Voot Select and Jio TV. You can also watch it on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis.
