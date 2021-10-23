Home » News » Sports » NBA 75th Anniversary Team Announced Featuring 76 Players

NBA 75th Anniversary Team Announced Featuring 76 Players

NBA 2021-22 is it's 75th anniversary season (Twitter)
NBA 2021-22 is it's 75th anniversary season (Twitter)

The NBA 75th Anniversary Team was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters and broadcasters.

Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: October 23, 2021, 17:14 IST

A total of 158 NBA championships and 730 NBA All-Star selections. A combined 110 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Awards. More than 1.5 million points scored. Those are just some of the collective accomplishments of the players who comprise the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, which was announced across TNT and ESPN from Oct. 19-21 as the league tipped off its landmark 75th Anniversary Season. The NBA 75th Anniversary Team was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters and broadcasters. Voters were asked to select the 75 Greatest Players in NBA History without regard to position. Panelists did not rank their selections. Current and former players were not allowed to vote for themselves.

As a result of a tie in the voting, the 75th Anniversary Team features 76 players. Team highlights include:

  • Eleven active players have been named to the 75th Anniversary Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.
  • All 50 members of the NBA 50th Anniversary Team, which was named in 1996, have been selected to the 75th Anniversary Team.
  • The 75th Anniversary Team includes four players who played in the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951 (Paul Arizin, Bob Cousy, George Mikan and Dolph Schayes), the first winner of the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award (Bob Pettit for the 1955-56 season) and the first winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award (Jerry West for the 1969 NBA Finals).
  • Bill Russell joins Cousy, Mikan and Pettit as the only four players who have been named to all four NBA Anniversary Teams: the 25th Anniversary Team (10 players named), 35th Anniversary Team (11 players named), 50th Anniversary Team and 75th Anniversary Team. (The 25th Anniversary Team was the only one of the four teams that did not allow for the inclusion of active players at the time.)
  • Six international players from six countries and territories have been selected to the 75th Anniversary Team: Antetokounmpo (Greece), Tim Duncan (U.S. Virgin Islands), Patrick Ewing (Jamaica), Steve Nash (Canada), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) and Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria).
  • The five NBA legends who are serving as ambassadors for the 75th Anniversary Season are part of the 75th Anniversary Team: Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Nowitzki, Pettit and Oscar Robertson. Representing different eras of the league’s history, the ambassadors will make appearances throughout the 2021-22 season and have a significant presence at NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Team is listed below in alphabetical order, followed by the list of voters. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. For player profiles on each member of the 75th Anniversary Team, visit NBA.com/75.

>NBA 75TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM

Kareem Abdul-JabbarClyde DrexlerDamian LillardScottie Pippen
Ray AllenTim DuncanJerry LucasWillis Reed
Giannis AntetokounmpoKevin DurantKarl MaloneOscar Robertson
Carmelo AnthonyJulius ErvingMoses MaloneDavid Robinson
Nate ArchibaldPatrick EwingPete MaravichDennis Rodman
Paul ArizinWalt FrazierBob McAdooBill Russell
Charles BarkleyKevin GarnettKevin McHaleDolph Schayes
Rick BarryGeorge GervinGeorge MikanBill Sharman
Elgin BaylorHal GreerReggie MillerJohn Stockton
Dave BingJames HardenEarl MonroeIsiah Thomas
Larry BirdJohn HavlicekSteve NashNate Thurmond
Kobe BryantElvin HayesDirk NowitzkiWes Unseld
Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonHakeem OlajuwonDwyane Wade
Bob CousyLeBron JamesShaquille O’NealBill Walton
Dave CowensMagic JohnsonRobert ParishJerry West
Billy CunninghamSam JonesChris PaulRussell Westbrook
Stephen CurryMichael JordanGary PaytonLenny Wilkens
Anthony DavisJason KiddBob PettitDominique Wilkins
Dave DeBusschereKawhi LeonardPaul PierceJames Worthy

>NBA 75TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM VOTING PANEL

Kareem Abdul-JabbarTim DuncanJack McCallumDavid Robinson
Marv AlbertDavid DuPreeBrian McIntyreBill Russell
David AldridgeWayne EmbryAnn MeyersBob Ryan
Sam AmickJulius ErvingYoko MiyajiBill Simmons
Giannis AntetokounmpoPatrick EwingEarl MonroeSam Smith
Steve AschburnerWalt FrazierSteve NashStephen A. Smith
Charles BarkleyGeorge GervinRachel NicholsMarc Spears
Rick BarryRuss GranikDirk NowitzkiErik Spoelstra
Howard BeckBecky HammonShaquille O’NealJohn Stockton
Dave BingElvin HayesRobert ParishHannah Storm
Sue BirdErnie JohnsonCandace ParkerSheryl Swoopes
Carol BlazejowskiMagic JohnsonChris PaulIsiah Thomas
Mike BreenSam JonesBob PettitRod Thorn
Doris BurkeMichael JordanScottie PippenRudy Tomjanovich
Jerry ColangeloSteve KerrGregg PopovichPeter Vecsey
Doug CollinsBob LanierShaun PowellBill Walton
Cynthia CooperKara LawsonAhmad RashadRick Welts
Bob CostasLisa LeslieWillis ReedJerry West
Dave CowensNancy LiebermanTim ReynoldsMichael Wilbon
Billy CunninghamZach LoweBill RhodenLenny Wilkens
Stephen CurryJerry LucasPat RileyJames Worthy
Clyde DrexlerJackie MacMullanOscar RobertsonJeff Zillgitt

first published: October 23, 2021, 17:14 IST