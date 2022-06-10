NBA Finals 2022: Celtics Two Wins Away, Warriors Chase a Comeback

Boston Celtics have their nose ahead as the 2022 NBA Finals moves to an all-important Game 4. A win will put the Celtics up 3-1 forcing Golden State Warriors to win three consecutive games. A Warriors win makes it even-stevens with Game 5 back in San Francisco and a guaranteed Game 6 in Boston.

If this loss wasn’t enough, the Warriors also have an injury scare to deal with as Steph Curry injured his foot in the dying minutes of Game 3 which they lost 116-100 to the Celtics.

The point guard though is not losing his sleep. “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now," Curry said. Teammate Klay Thompson said he and the team will look to shed some load of Curry. “I think we just need to help Steph in general. He has been incredible in this series. We’ll all do our best. I think we’ll respond. I think we’ll come correct tomorrow," said Thompson who recorded 25 pts in Game 3 after scoring a combined 26 in 1 & 2.

Celtics, meanwhile, are focused on imposing their size on the series, a factor that turned to be the difference in Game 3. “We’re the bigger team. The way they help will lead to some kick-out threes. The last piece, which we did extremely well last night (Game 3), was the offensive rebounding. 15 for 22 second-chance points. Those all play into it," coach Ime Udoka said.

GAME FIXTURE DATE DAY TIME RESULT 1 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 3rd June Friday 6:30 AM Celtics 120-108 Warriors 2 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 6th June Monday 5:30 AM Warriors 107-88 Celtics 3 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 9th June Thursday 6:30 AM Celtics 116-100 Warriors 4 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 11th June Saturday 6:30 AM 5 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 14th June Tuesday 6:30 AM 6* Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 17th June Friday 6:30 AM 7* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 20th June Monday 5:30 AM

* If necessary

Catch all the action of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 11th, Saturday, 6:30 AM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18

