NBA Fines Jusuf Nurkic For Hurling Spectator's Phone into Stands

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been fined $40,000 after grabbing a spectator’s mobile phone and hurling it into the stands, the NBA said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Bosnian star lost his cool after an altercation with fans during Portland’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Nurkic, who was not playing in the game as he recovers from a foot injury, grabbed a fan’s phone and tossed it into the crowd during the incident.

US reports said Nurkic reacted after insults aimed at family members.

His fine was confirmed on Tuesday by Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations.

In a separate disciplinary action on Tuesday, the NBA fined Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green $25,000 following a spat with an official in Sunday’s loss to San Antonio.

The NBA said Green directed “profane language" at a game official in the defeat. Green was ejected from the game in the third quarter.

