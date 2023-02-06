Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined indefinitely with a left knee injury, the NBA champions said on Sunday.

In a statement the Warriors said an MRI exam had confirmed Curry “suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments" in the left knee, as well as a torn interosseous membrane and a contusion to his lower leg.

Amid reports that Curry could miss “multiple weeks," the Warriors said only that he “will not play in (Monday’s) game and additional clarity on a potential timeline will be established in the coming days."

Curry was hurt in a collision with Dallas guard McKinley Wright in the third quarter of the Warriors’ home win on Saturday.

The 34-year-old hobbled to the sideline and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

He underwent an MRI scan on Sunday.

“I think the main thing is he’s going to be out for a little bit," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “We’re going to reevaluate in a few days.

“The good news is he’s going to be back. We don’t exactly know when, but it’s not an injury that’s going to keep him out for the season."

Curry, who is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, won’t play Monday against Oklahoma City. And with the All-Star Game two weeks away, it now seems very possible that Curry might not be there.

If Curry — or any of the other 24 players selected to the NBA All-Star Game — cannot participate in the Feb. 19 contest, Commissioner Adam Silver will select a replacement. Starters were chosen by a formula that included voting from fans, media and NBA players. Reserves were picked by NBA coaches.

Curry already has had one extended absence of the season, missing 11 games from Dec. 16 through Jan. 7 with a shoulder injury. The Warriors went 6-5 in those games, and has five games left before the All-Star break.

“We just got through a stretch without him … and held our own," Kerr said. “We know we can hold our own now. We went through this last year when he missed I think the final 10 games of the season or so and obviously went on a great run in the playoffs. We have some experience with this and we’re confident that we can keep things going and be where we want to be by the end of the year."

The injury almost certainly means Curry won’t make a ninth All-Star Game appearance on February 19 after he was voted in as a starter.

The Warriors have five games before the All-Star break, then return to action on February 23 against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Curry has missed 11 games this season with a partially dislocated shoulder.

