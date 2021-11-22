NBA: LeBron James Ejected, Los Angeles Lakers Rally to Beat Detroit Pistons 121-116

LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face, leaving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and two big blocked shots late on 20-year-old Dertroit rookie Cade Cunningham. Westbrook had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

James was sent to the locker room after his left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewarts face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound. Detroits center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar, and he also was ejected.

Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

James had 10 points and five assists in his second game back in the lineup. After missing eight games with an abdominal strain, he played Friday night in a 130-108 loss at Boston.

CLIPPERS 97, MAVERICKS 91

Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter and Los Angeles beat Dallas to end a two-game skid.

Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and eight rebounds for Dallas. With Luka Doncic out with a sprained left knee and ankle, the Mavericks have dropped three straight the first two in Phoenix to open a four-game trip.

