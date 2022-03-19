Home » News » Sports » NBA Nets Star Kevin Durant Fined 25000 Dollars for Cursing at Fan

NBA Nets Star Kevin Durant Fined 25000 Dollars for Cursing at Fan

Kevin Durant. (AP Photo)
Kevin Durant used obscene language at a fan for which the NBA has levied the fine on him.

AFP
New York // Updated: March 19, 2022, 09:17 IST

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for directing obscene language toward a fan, the league announced. The incident took place with 9.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 113-111 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Durant, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player with Oklahoma City and a two-time NBA champion with Golden State, is averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Nets in 43 games this season.

Durant, a three-time Olympic champion for US teams of NBA stars, would be among the league’s top season scorers but has not played in 70% of the Nets’ games to qualify for consideration.

At 36-34, the Nets rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Durant was sidelined from mid-January to early March due to a sprained left knee.

Last Sunday, Durant scored a season-high 53 points, pulled down six rebounds and passed off nine assists in Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks.

