Home » News » Sports » NBA Star Dwight Howard Finds 'Peace' in Varanasi, Thanks PM Modi for 'Magical Reformation'

NBA Star Dwight Howard Finds 'Peace' in Varanasi, Thanks PM Modi for 'Magical Reformation'

NBA star Dwight Howard in Varanasi (Instagram)
NBA star Dwight Howard in Varanasi (Instagram)

Dwight Howard said he found "peace" on his visit to Varanasi and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city

Advertisement
Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 01, 2022, 10:15 IST

American basketball star Dwight Howard recently visited India’s Varanasi and took to social media to post a photo of his ‘spiritual journey’. He said he has found “peace" and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp," Howard posted on Instagram.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The 36-year-old NBA star also shared photos of his Kashi visit as he was pictured applying sandalwood and ’tilak’ on his forehead.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department also shared the basketball player’s visit on Twitter.

“World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha," tweeted UP Tourism.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Sports Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sports

first published: May 01, 2022, 10:15 IST