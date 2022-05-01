NBA Star Dwight Howard Finds 'Peace' in Varanasi, Thanks PM Modi for 'Magical Reformation'

American basketball star Dwight Howard recently visited India’s Varanasi and took to social media to post a photo of his ‘spiritual journey’. He said he has found “peace" and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp," Howard posted on Instagram.

The 36-year-old NBA star also shared photos of his Kashi visit as he was pictured applying sandalwood and ’tilak’ on his forehead.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department also shared the basketball player’s visit on Twitter.

“World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha," tweeted UP Tourism.

