NBA: Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid Fined $25,000 For Indiscipline on Court

NBA has fined Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid $25,000 each for their respective actions on the court

Associated Press

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 08:51 IST

New York

Stephen Curry reacts after being charged with a technical foul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court.

Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State’s 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected.

Embiid’s fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia’s home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 28, 2023, 08:51 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 08:51 IST
