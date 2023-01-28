NBA: Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid Fined $25,000 For Indiscipline on Court

The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court.

Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State’s 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected.

Embiid’s fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia’s home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

(More to follow…)

Read all the Latest Sports News here