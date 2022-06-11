Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » Sports » NBA-Warriors Battle Back to Beat Celtics and Level Finals Series

NBA-Warriors Battle Back to Beat Celtics and Level Finals Series

NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (AP)
NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (AP)

Curry hit his eighth three pointer of the game with less than two minutes to go to give the Warriors a six-point cushion they would not relinquish

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: June 11, 2022, 11:47 IST

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors battled back to defeat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2.

Curry hit his eighth three pointer of the game with less than two minutes to go to give the Warriors a six-point cushion they would not relinquish.

Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is Monday in San Francisco.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.

Follow us on

first published: June 11, 2022, 11:47 IST