Neeraj Chopra: A Nascent Career in Medals

Indian javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra took home the silver medal at the Wolrd Athletics Championships 2022 with a best throw of 88.13m.

He became the first ever person from India to win a medal at the worlds. His first attempt on the day was called a foul. He followed it up with a throw of 82.39m in the second time of asking.

He kept getting better as the attempts kept rolling on as he reached a mark of 88.13 in his fourth attempt to go to the second spot in the field filled with some strong contenders.

Chopra carried the homes of the Indian contingent to bring in a medal at the World Athletics Championships and he did not disappoint.

Chopra found some rhythm in the season in tournaments building up to the world championships this year with his brilliant performances in Finland.

In the lead-up to the event in Eugene, the Indian claimed the Gold medal at the Kuortane Games with a best throw of 86. 69m. Chopra claimed the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m, which he followed up with a strong performance at the Diamond League Games in Stockholm, where he achieved a mark of 89.94m, as he clinched yet another gold to add to his long list of medals.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters who was billed as the favourite heading into the contest took home the gold medal with three 90m plus throws.

The 24-year-old from Khandara already has a trophy cabinet that can make almost any track and field athlete in the world turn green with envy. And considering his age and career trajectory, the man from Haryana is only going to add to his seemingly ever-growing collection of accolades for the athletic event he seems to revere so much.

Neeraj Chopra’s List of Accomplishments:

2022 World Athletics Championships (Eugene, Oregon)- Silver

2022 Paavo Nurmi Games (Finland) - Silver

2022 Kuortane Games (Finland) - Gold

2022 Diamond League (Stockholm)- Gold

2021 Jourtane Games- Bronze

2021 Folkslam Grand Prix- Gold

2021 Meeting Cuidad de Lisbao - Gold

2020 Tokyo Olympics- Gold

2018 Asian Games (Indonesia)- Gold

2018 CWG (Gold Coast)- Gold

2018 Saavo Games- Gold

2018 Sotteville Athletics Meet- Gold

2018 Offenberg Speerwurf Meeting- Silver

2017 Asian Championships (Bhubhaneshwar )- Gold

2017 Asian Grand Prix Series (Taiwan) - Bronze

2017 Asian Grand Prix Series (Jianhua, China)- Silver

2017 Asian Grand Prix Series (Jianxing, China)- Silver

2016 World Athletics U20 Championships (Poland)- Gold (World Junior Record)

2016 Asian Junior Championship (Vietnam)- Silver

2016 South Asian Games (Guwahati) - Gold

