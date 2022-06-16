Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Hima Das and Dutee Chand Headline India's Athletics Squad for CWG 2022

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced India’s 37-member squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla expressed confidence that the squad would deliver quality performances.

The squad includes three men Javelin Throwers in Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav and three Triple Jumpers in Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul.

“We are requesting the Indian Olympic Association to increase our quota by one and to assist in securing accreditation for a couple of athletes. We have also selected a few subject to their proving their fitness and form before the Games," Sumariwalla said.

“Shot Puttter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will have to perform well in Kazakhstan while Amoj Jacob has been selected subject to his recovery and fitness level," the AFI President said.

“Similarly, Discus Throwers Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and Seema Antil Punia as well as Hammer Thrower Sarita Singh will have to perform in Kazakhstan or California. Race walker Bhawna Jat will have to prove her fitness."

Sumariwalla also said Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra and Seema Antil Punia, who are training overseas, sought and were granted exemption from appearing in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai.

Here is the Full Indian Athletics Squad for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games -

Women:

100m - Dhanalakshmi

100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji

Shot Put - Manpreet Kaur

Discus Throw - Navjeet Kaur, Seema Punia

Javelin Throw - Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani

Hammer Throw - Manju Bala Devi, Sarita R Singh

Long Jump - Aiswarya B, Ancy Sojan

Triple Jump - Aiswarya B

10Km Walk - Bhavana Jat, Priyanka Goswamy

4x100m Relay - Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Jilna MV, Simi NS

Men:

3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable

Marathon - Nitender Rawat

Shot Put- Tejender Singh Toor

Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra, Manu Dp, Rohit Yadav

Long Jump - Sreeshankar, Muhmmed Anees

Triple Jump - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel, Eldhose Paul

10Km Walk - Sandeep Kumar, Amit

4x400m Relay- Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Remesh

