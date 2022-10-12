Neeraj Chopra Catches Up With Sania Mirza at CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 Awards

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra met veteran Indian tennis star Sania Mirza at the CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 awards. The two iconic sporting personalities graced the event in New Delhi.

Javelin thrower Chopra won the prestigious CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 award. After winning the gold medal at Olympics, Chopra instantly became a youth icon as several young people started taking up athletics. He received the award from former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

“Children have a passion for sports in Haryana. There is a sports culture in the state. People aspiring to achieve should put their 100 per cent effort and definitely, they will be able to set examples," he said after receiving the award.

The 24-year-old was awarded CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 in the sports category.

Meanwhile, six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza was given the Outstanding Achievement CNN-News18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022 Award.

“Tennis will always remain in me," she said, as she received the award from Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. “Priorities change. I wanted to make a comeback after my baby, who’s four now. I was able to get to the top of the game. I think it’s time. It was tough decision. I have a few more months of tennis in me…It’s time to pass on that baton…"

“I started my journey in 2003. Thirty years of my life I have played tennis. It has made me who I am. I will always cherish it. There’s a time and place for everything…It’s time to be proud of the story that I have, the achievements, but it is time to move on," she said, adding, “I will miss winning, walking on court, but that’s life…"

“I am nursing an elbow injury…Hopefully, I will play in Australia this year and then call it, she said.

