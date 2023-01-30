Neeraj Chopra Cheers Indian Women on During Inaugural U-19 World Cup Triumph in South Africa

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was present to witness the Indian U-19 women’s team lift the inaugural age category tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

BCCI posted a tweet that read “. @Neeraj_chopra1 is in the house for the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCup"

The young Indian women created history as they beat England in the final by successfully chasing down the target of 69 they were set by the Englishwomen.

The Indians did so with 6 wickets to spare.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra all scapled 2 wickets apiece while the skipper Shafali Verma, Sonam Yadav and Mannat Kashyap dismissed one batter each as they wrapped up England for 68 before the end of the 18th over.

Soumya Tiwari’s unbeaten 24 for India and Gongadi Trisha’s contribution of just as many runs helped India scale the target with six overs to spare.

Ahead of the summit clash between the teams at Senwes Park, Chopra had met with the team members and staff to share a few words of inspiration and encourage the young women who eventually bought glory to the nation.

The track and field star met with Verma and Co. to share his knowledge on handling the pressure of the big stage as the Indian girls did the nation proud on the world stage.

The Indian women got the better of multiple big teams en route to the trophy as they opened the campaign with a win over hosts South Africa before picking up victories over UAE and Scotland in the group stages.

Their only defeat of the tournament came at the hands of Australia in the Super Six, but the women in blue bounced back with successive triumphs over Sri Lanka and New Zealand to set up a summit clash against England, which they ultimately went on to win and taste success on the international arena.

