Neeraj Chopra Felicitated at NIS Patiala for Winning Olympics Gold Medal, Khel Ratna

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome at SAI NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. A grand felicitation ceremony was held within the premises, where Dronacharya Awardee Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj’s coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and all the Olympians present were also felicitated. Neeraj Chopra shared his journey and experiences with the athletes who were present at the occasion. He highlighted the role and the support of Sports Authority of India in his journey. “I came at NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back at NSNIS Patiala," he said.

Sardar Bahadur Singh (Arjuna Awardee & Padma Shri Awardee) was also present. He spoke about the role of NSNIS Patiala in the promotion of sports and helping bringing laurels to the nation.

Also present in the ceremony were Senior Executive Director NSNIS Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi, Director Dr. I.P Nagi and Deputy Director Gaurav Rawat.

