Neeraj Chopra Greets Budding Athletes at 36th National Games

Neeraj Chopra was the star attraction at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on September 29. The following morning the Olympic champion opened the athletics events of the National Games at IIT Gandhinagar. Sports Authority of India has shared a heartwarming video of Neeraj interacting with young athletes. While sharing the video, SAI wrote, “Olympic Gold Medalist @Neeraj_Chopra1 opens the #Athletics events of the 36th National Games at the IIT Gandhinagar. All the best Champs."

Social media users have praised Neeraj Chopra for showing great generosity by shaking the hands of every athlete. Although he is not participating in the National Games this year, the javelin superstar has shown a large heart by being present at the athletics events and motivating the budding sportspersons.

Neeraj Chopra had already grabbed the headlines with his visit to Gujarat. The 24-year-old impressed many by performing garba at one of Vadodara’s most famous venues.

He also interacted with the boisterous crowd and received their applause during the garba night.

While inaugurating the National Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the star javelin thrower in his speech. PM Modi revealed that he had seen the viral video of Neeraj doing garba in Gujarat.

Neeraj’s phenomenal achievements in men’s javelin have elevated him as one of India's most revered sporting icons. Moreover, Neeraj’s charming personality has endeared him to the masses. Since his historic win at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has not taken his foot off the gas. Earlier this month, he scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the 2022 Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra outclassed 2016 Diamond League champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic to win the coveted title. In July, Neeraj had shown tremendous mental fortitude by winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States.

Neeraj now has an enviable collection of medals which includes golds in the World Junior Championships (2016), Asian Championships (2017), Commonwealth Games (2018), Asian Games (2018) and the Olympics (2021).

