Neeraj Chopra Has Had 'Positive Recovery from Injury But Not 100 Per Cent Fit': AFI Chief Adille Sumariwalla

Neeraj Chopra‘s chances of taking part upcoming Lausanne Diamond League (on 26 August) have increased significantly as Athletic Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told Firstpost on Sunday that the Olympic gold medallist has shown improvement in his recovery from injury and may compete at the meet.

Even though Neeraj’s medical reports have shown significant improvement, AFI chief Sumariwalla added that a final decision on the same will be taken right before the competition.

“A day after our conversation, we were updated with Neeraj’s medical report," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

“There has been a positive recovery from his injury so far but he is not 100 per cent fit yet. We will wait till a day before the competition to ensure he is ready to compete and then take a final call," he added.

Neeraj had missed the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.

Neeraj is currently in Saarbrucken, Germany, along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha.

In fact, the Diamond League in Lausanne is the last where javelin throw features as an event and will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently placed fourth in the standings owing to his second-place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League. Vitezslav Vesely of the Czech Republic and Oliver Helander of Finland are in seventh and 10th places with 5 and 4 points respectively, and can overtake Neeraj if they finish in the top 5 at Lausanne and Chopra does not compete.

Neeraj made an impressive return to competition after Tokyo 2020, breaking the national record with an 89.30m throw to clinch the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games and then broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden recently.

Avinash Sable, who won the silver medal at the 2022 CWG, also will figure in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the meet.

