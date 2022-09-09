Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2022, Javelin Throw Live Scores and Updates: Chopra Goes Top With Second Attempt

The superstar from Khandra sealed his position in the Diamond League Final with his podium finish at Stockholm Diamond League and went on to clinch the first position at Lausanne.

The athlete who opted to sit the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham out citing injuries will look to breach the coveted 90m mark in Zurich.

Chopra heads into the finals in fourth place in standing behind Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Webber and Anderson Peters.

World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada pulled out of the finals in Zurich as he recovers from injuries sustained after an altercation last month.

Patricks Galiums of Latvia, Leandro Ramos of Portugal, and Curtis Thompson of the USA complete the six-strong field.

Chopra will be looking to add to his burgeoning trophy cabinet as he takes the field in a star-studded lineup in Switzerland.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s performance in the Final of the Diamond League in Zurich:

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

