Chopra finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra Aims to Create History with Gold in Finals

Another Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav also made it to the finals after finishing sixth in Group B qualification round, and 11th overall, with his first round throw of 80.42m. His second throw was a foul and he managed a modest 77.32m in his last attempt. The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season’s and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Those who cleared 83.50m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualified for the final to be held on Sunday (7:05am IST). Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022: When and Where to Watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online

He had missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from an elbow surgery. In the men’s javelin throw event, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic also qualified for the finals with a first round throw of 85.23m. He was the second automatic qualifier from Group A, along with Chopra, and fourth overall. Chopra has beaten Peters twice this season while the 24-year-old Grenadian prevailed over the Indian once — at the Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on June 30 — in their three meetings before the World Championships.

World leader Peters has thrown 90m-plus thrice with the best being a monster throw of 93.07m while winning gold at the year’s first Diamond League Meeting in Doha in May. After winning the gold in Stockholm, he had said he was not fully fit due to a back problem. Germany’s Julian Weber was the fourth athlete to breach the automatic qualification mark, also with his opening throw of 87.28m. He was third overall. Four competitors across the two groups breached the automatic qualification mark.Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem also made it to the finals after finishing fourth in Group B, and ninth overall, with a best throw of 81.71m.

If Chopra wins in the final, he will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93. Chopra had become the first Indian track and field athlete to bag an Olympic gold last year and is also the reigning Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion. He has been in tremendous form this season having broken his own national record twice. He did that first in his season-opening outing at the Paavo Nurmi Games at Turku in Finland with a throw of 89.30m on June 14.

He bettered his national mark again during the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on June 30 with an effort of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of 90m, the gold standard of the javelin world. In between, he won gold at the Kuortane Games in Finland in a world-class field with a throw of 86.79m.

Chopra’s best coming into this season was the 88.07m he had produced at the Indian Grand Prix series in Patiala in March 2021. Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympics gold winner Keshorn Walcott failed to make it to the finals, finishing eighth in Group A, and 16th overall, with a best throw of 78.87m.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships will take place on July 23.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships is taking place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will begin at 7:05 AM IST on July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships?

The final of the Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

